Bronson Reed and Cedric Alexander seemingly pushing WWE to sign soon-to-be free agent

An NJPW star's contract is about to expire in 2024, and Bronson Reed and Cedric Alexander seemingly want him in WWE. The star in question is Kazuchika Okada.

Since recent reports of Okada possibly becoming a free agent became public, fans are debating whether the latter will join the Stamford-based promotion or AEW.

Two WWE Superstars, Bronson Reed and Cedric Alexander, took to Twitter and posted a clip and a picture of themselves with Kazuchika Okada.

"*Cough* Just gonna leave this here…. No reason," Alexander wrote.

Vince Russo believes that WWE told Bronson Reed that he wasn't going to be "a mega over star"

Bronson Reed is one of the best giants WWE has got right now. The latter returned to the promotion in 2022 after being released from the Stamford-based promotion the previous year.

Despite not getting enough television time on RAW, the star has proved himself from time to time.

While speaking with Writing with Russo, Vince thinks the promotion might have told the upcoming star that he isn't going to be a megastar.

"You're working for a company that's telling you, 'We ain't making any more stars.' They are telling you that, before you accept that job. Let's go to Ohio State. They recruit a kid, and they literally tell the kid, you're going to be nothing more than the third quarterback. That's what they are telling you in the door. 'You're not going to be a mega over star,'" said Russo.

He continued :

"What does that mean? That means they are going to keep you down. And the more they keep you down, the more insecure you're getting. So now, when Bryan Alvarez puts you over, 'Oh we got to acknowledge that somebody put me over," said Russo.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed and Ivar battled against each other, and the bout ended in a double countout.

