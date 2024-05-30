"Brother, you didn't have to do that" - Adam Copeland (fka Edge) gets a message from iconic WWE rival after injury

A WWE Hall of Famer and former rival of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) stated that the Rated R Superstar should've avoided the spot that injured him. Copeland suffered the injury at AEW Double or Nothing, and the Hall of Famer who sent him the message was Bully Ray.

At the pay-per-view this past Sunday, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) defended his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match. During the match, Copeland jumped off the top of the cage onto Malakai, who was lying on a table, and injured himself in the process. Meanwhile, Copeland's former iconic rival, Bully Ray expressed his thoughts on the dangerous spot.

Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) was part of an iconic feud between Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz during The Attitude Era. Speaking on Busted Open, Bully took a dig at Copeland for doing a dangerous spot at the age of 50.

"At Double or Nothing, Adam Copeland decided that it was a great idea at 50 years old to climb to the top of the steel cage and drop an elbow on Malakai Black who was laying on a table, wrapped in barbed wire. I can assure you at 50 years old you're not going to catch me at the top of the steel cage."

Bully Ray also recalled Copeland's iconic spear from the top of the ladder on Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 17, saying he didn't have to do something like that again.

"Adam broke or fractured his tibia, his leg, he's gonna be out for a while. Best wishes to Adam Copeland, brother you didn't have to do that, you already got a WrestleMania moment when you speared Jeff Hardy in mid-air at WrestleMania 17." [14:12-14:51]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is no longer the TNT Champion

Although Copeland retained the TNT title by defeating Malakai, he will be out of action for an uncertain period due to the injury he suffered during the match.

Therefore, EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson stripped Copeland of the title, and just when they were about to gift it to Jack Perry, Christopher Daniels showed up and announced that the new TNT Champion would be crowned at Forbidden Door.

Moreover, the vacant TNT Title will be on the line in a ladder match at Forbidden Door with qualifying matches taking place in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen who will be the next champion after the former Edge.

