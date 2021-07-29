Brutal finish sees Chris Jericho overcome Nick Gage; MJF announces the debut of WCW legend at AEW: Homecoming

This week on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, Chris Jericho squared off against Nick Gage in a No Rules match. The bout was the second of the Five Labours of Jericho that the former AEW Champion will have to pass to get his hands on his arch-nemesis MJF.

As expected, Gage, whose credentials as a deathmatch wrestling specialist are well known, took Jericho to the limits. The match had several stomach-churning moments, most notably towards the end stages where Nick Gage brutalized Chris Jericho with repeated light tube shots.

The indie wrestling stalwart dominated his opponent so much so that he hardly bled during the match, while Jericho was profusely bleeding right from the beginning. The Inner Circle leader finally got the upper hand when he spat out the green mist on Gage.

Chris Jericho then smashed a pile of light tubes on Nick Gage's head before laying him down with the Judas Effect to secure victory at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. Moments after the match ended, MJF appeared on the entrance ramp to downplay Chris Jericho's win and make a blockbuster announcement.

WCW legend Juventud Guerrera will make his AEW debut against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Chris Jericho was writhing in pain when MJF revealed the third of "Five Labors of Jericho." The Salt of the Earth announced the return of WCW legend, and one of the greatest luchadors of all time, Juventud Guererra, on TNT.

The opponent for @IAmJericho's Labour No. 3 next week is one of his greatest rivals - legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) - and Jericho has to win with a move from the top rope!#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/Pkbpyf8piG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

The 46-year old Mexican legend will square off against Jericho at AEW Dynamite's Homecoming special next week. The match will certainly be a must-see contest for life-long wrestling fans who have grown up watching Jericho and Guerrera wage war multiple times during their storied rivalry in WCW.

Given Juventud Guerrera is still active on the indie circuit, there is no doubt the fans in Jacksonville could witness a top-tier clash between two of the most widely respected veterans of the business.

