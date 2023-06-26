Bryan Danielson accidentally uses WWE's intellectual property during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

Bryan Danielson faced NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. During the match, he was seen using a popular gesture from his old days back in WWE.

The peak of Bryan's popularity started when he began the "Yes movement" in WWE, and got the entire world chanting. This stuck with him even until he departed from the promotion. During the match, he would go to the corner, throw both his pointer fingers up while chanting "Yes" to build up momentum and get the crowd going. He would then go for his running knee maneuver.

Since his arrival at AEW, fans continued to chant "Yes", but Bryan Danielson himself did not do the chant. He was able to finally do it earlier this year at AEW Revolution against MJF. Today, at Forbidden Door against Kazuchika Okada, The American Dragon once more got the crowd going and chanting loud Yes chants in Toronto even while only using one arm. Okada however countered his maneuver into a drop kick.

Today, Bryan Danielson fans got the whole package, an amazing entrance, and the use of the iconic yes chants at a point of the match. Danielson had an incredible match as he defeated Okada via submission proving why he's the best in the world.

How did you feel about The American Dragon's performance today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes