Bryan Danielson beats 6 ft 3 in star in a first-time-ever match on AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson was able to get the upper hand during his match tonight for the Continental Classic on AEW Collision. He defeated the House of Black's Brody King in their first-ever encounter.

The two stood at 2 wins and a loss each, so tonight served as a tie-breaker and decided who would end up joining Andrade El Idolo at the top of the group.

It was a hard-hitting contest and seemed like a David vs. Goliath match for the majority, with power and speed clashing in the ring. There were moments during the match where it seemed like Danielson was at a disadvantage, especially him being vulnerable due to the surgery done on his orbital bone.

But despite the odds stacked against him, Bryan Danielson used his experience and his speed to hit two Busaiku Knees, which would do the trick and earn him his third win of the tournament.

He now joins Andrade El Idolo on top of the Blue League, and he will face his co-BCC member Claudio Castagnoli in what would be the last string of matches for the group stages of the tournament.

