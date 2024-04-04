Bryan Danielson beats returning ex-WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson faced off against a certain former WWE Superstar in a first-ever encounter between the two. He ended up walking away with yet another win. This would be against Lance Archer.

This match came to be after the two squared off in the main event of Collision last weekend. The American Dragon stood alongside his BCC comrade Claudio Castagnoli and new-found ally Katsuyori Shibata as they faced off against The Murderhawk Monster and The Righteous in six-man action.

The two never got a run-in with one another in WWE, as Archer departed right before Danielson entered the company.

Tonight on Dynamite, it would not only be their first singles match against one another, but this was Archer's first match on the Wednesday show since January.

It was agility vs. strength but in the end, the shiftiness of Bryan Danielson helped him leave with a victory. After several near falls and almost tapping out Lance Archer, Danielson connected with Busaiku Knee for the three-count.

He continues to keep up the good momentum heading into his match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty in a few weeks. Both men have been on a win streak in AEW and this could be the case until the pay-per-view.

