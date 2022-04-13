Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella seemingly poke fun at Tony Khan's controversial bot statement

Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson recently made a joke referencing Tony Khan's post that accused Twitter accounts of being bots meant to break the promotion down.

Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to share a Tweet where he stated that a slew of bot accounts were responsible for the AEW backlash online. A number of accounts on the social media app seemingly spent most of their time bashing the product.

Before 'The Bella Brains' on The Bellas Podcast Brie Bella made a brief reference to the bot controversy..

“Real humans, not robots,” Brie clarified before the segment.

Bryan Danielson responded, confirming that they were poking fun at Khan's Tweet.

“Oh wow, okay. Lots of bots on social media.” - Danielson said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

Tony Khan has yet to reveal the source of his study, but has already come under fire by many other wrestling personalities. Only time will tell if there is any truth to the statement, or if the AEW President was simply trolling Twitter.

Bryan Danielson shared a funny story about losing their car keys during his honeymoon with Brie Bella

During the latter part of the podcast, Danielson shared a now-funny story about the pair's honeymoon. The star stated that he accidentally lost their rental car's keys while bodysurfing. Brie Bella was undoubtedly upset and proceeded to give her newly wed husband the cold shoulder.

“We had to wait for someone to come pick us up. We are sitting on our rental car, and she just wasn’t talking to me. So then all of a sudden, she hasn’t spoken to me for like 10 minutes. I said, ‘do you want me to just go somewhere else?’ She said, ‘no, I want you right here,’ so she could just sit there and be silent.” - Danielson said.

Fast forward eight years, and the couple are happily married with two children. While the situation was difficult at the time, they have clearly moved on and are now laughing about it.

