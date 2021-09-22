Bryan Danielson on Brie Bella's reaction to him leaving WWE

Bryan Danielson's decision to join AEW wasn't an easy one, but his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, supported him every step of the way.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked about how his wife Brie Bella felt about him joining All Elite Wrestling while she still has ties to WWE, Danielson said she just wanted him to be happy.

"Brie's great," said Danielson. "She literally just wanted me to be happy," Bryan Danielson said. "She was always like 'Hey, whatever you decide, I want to 100 percent support you.' So there was never any pressure from her being like 'Hey, this might affect Total Bellas' or anything like that. She never wants to even talk about that. She was like 'I just want you to be happy.' And so I'm a very lucky man to have such a supportive wife."

It's likely that Brie Bella won't join Bryan Danielson in AEW

The Bella Twins in WWE

While Brie Bella was supportive of her husband Bryan Danielson's decision to sign with AEW, it doesn't sound like she will be making the same jump anytime soon.

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. Plus, both women have mentioned several times that they are interested in returning to the company to have a run with the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

While Bryan Danielson might be All Elite, it's probably safe to say that the Bellas will be part of the WWE family for the foreseeable future.

Are you surprised that Brie Bella supported Bryan Danielson's decision to join AEW? Do you think this will affect her standing with WWE in any way? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

