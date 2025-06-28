Bryan Danielson challenged for a match at AEW All In following his shocking in-ring return; gets referred by a new name

Bryan Danielson made history when he won the AEW World Championship at last year's All In. Ever since his title loss against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream, Bryan was away from wrestling. However, he recently made his shocking in-ring return. Following that, AEW star Serpentico has challenged Bryan to a match at All In.

After the recent Collision tapings, Bryan Danielson made his surprise return to pro wrestling. After Kyle O' Reilly's match on Collision, he was interrupted by Max Caster. Caster issued his "Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge," which was answered by a returning Bryan.

He made him tap out in under eight seconds after locking in his LeBell Lock. He even referred to himself as Kyle Danielson. Following this, AEW star Serpentico hilariously asked if Kyle Danielson is free for All In and said that he wants to beat him in combat.

"Good afternoon ; Is Kyle Danielson booked for All In; I would like to defeat him in combat if he’s doing random side quests here and there," he wrote.

Fans loved to see Bryan Danielson back in AEW. It'll be interesting to see if he actually returns to wrestling again, even if for one more match.

Bryan Danielson made his shocking AEW return after nearly eight months

Bryan Danielson wrestled his last proper match against Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream. Bryan hadn't made any appearances on AEW television since the event. However, he recently made his surprise return at AEW Grand Slam.

After an absence of nearly eight months, Bryan made his AEW return after Grand Slam went off the air. He came out to save Blue Panther, whom he idolizes, from a vicious attack. The former AEW World Champion even got physical and hit a Busaiku Knee.

All of Arena Mexico was roaring with 'Yes' chants. Fans were really excited to have Bryan back. Danielson will also be present at All In Texas, and it will be interesting to see if he gets physical at the event as well.

