"He focuses so much on his vlog" - Bryan Danielson cites major problem with top AEW star

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson has pointed out a major problem regarding current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Danielson thinks Guevara isn't focused enough on his in-ring work.

Guevara won his title in a ladder match on the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Cody Rhodes in what would prove to be Rhodes' final match in AEW.

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo With Cody's last match in AEW being the ladder match against Sammy Guevara at Beach Break.... at least he ended his run there with a goddamn banger. With Cody's last match in AEW being the ladder match against Sammy Guevara at Beach Break.... at least he ended his run there with a goddamn banger. 💯

While impressing fans with his athleticism in the ring, Guevara has also consistently been entertaining people with his weekly vlogs. These videos may be fun for some, but Bryan Danielson doesn't care for them.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on "Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha." Danielson highlighted Guevara as a young talent who would benefit from focusing more on his work and less on his hobbies.

“His [Sammy Guevara's] big thing is that he has this vlog right, which I didn’t even understand what a vlog was," said Danielson. "It sounds like something to do with poop. But he started trying to get me on his vlog and I was like ‘oh okay you know whatever man.’ But then, he focuses so much on his vlog and so much on like all this other stuff as opposed to just focusing on beating the crap out of somebody.” [2:20-2:52]

Bryan Danielson is hoping to acquire the help of former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in mentoring young talent and making AEW a better place. Time will tell whether Mox agrees to join forces with him.

Will Bryan Danielson be impressed by Sammy Guevara this Friday on Rampage?

The "Spanish God" will have an opportunity to impress Danielson and prove to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion that his vlog is not the only thing he's focused on. Guevara will aim to prove that he's one of the best wrestlers in the world when he defends his TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo on AEW Rampage.

Andrade escaped with Guevara's title belts after the main event of the February 16th edition of AEW Dynamite, where the latter defeated Darby Allin in a thrilling match.

Andrade, along with Matt Hardy, beat down the young champion and his defeated opponent. The duo stated that they were going to bring the title back to the Andrade Hardy Family Office.

Do you think Sammy Guevara will retain his championship on Friday? Let us know in the comments section down below!

