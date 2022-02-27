Top AEW star claims Cody Rhodes made "lying fun for him"

AEW star Bryan Danielson is adept at playing a heel or a babyface. The American Dragon recently said that Cody Rhodes made lying fun for him.

Bryan Danielson belongs to a stratum of wrestlers who are world-class as babyfaces or heels. He has main evented two WrestleManias, one as an underdog babyface and the other as a cocky heel. Currently in AEW, he's doing some of the best in-ring and character work of his life.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, the multi-time WWE Champion said the following:

"I have a great relationship with Cody. Cody and I have been friends for a long time, we'd ride together in WWE and that kind of stuff. I don't know if you guys know this, this is probably something that the boys know, but I'm a big-time liar. I love to lie. My love of lying, I wasn't a very good liar until I rode with Cody. Cody taught me how fun lying is. Just making up, saying something straight to somebody's face, the most absurd lie. Some of that...I really enjoy Cody," (H/T - Fightful)

Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. It's a true dream match between two of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling.

The match came about after The American Dragon spent weeks trying to convince the former Shield member to join forces. Danielson wanted to recruit young stars like Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and Wheeler Yuta.

Moxley said he only joins people he has bled with, and this match was booked. The match was initially set to take place at Full Gear 2021, but we got Bryan Danielson vs. Miro instead. On March 6, fans will finally get to witness an unhinged Moxley going up against the best version of Danielson.

The rest of the card for Revolution is heavily stacked too. Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. Britt Baker will defend the women’s title against Thunder Rosa, while Jade Cargill will defend the TBS title against Tay Conti.

