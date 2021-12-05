"I haven’t done anything so mean or dastardly, yet" – Bryan Danielson comments on getting booed by AEW fans

Bryan Danielson recently explained why fans are consistently rallying behind the AEW World Champion Hangman Page and not him.

Danielson made a dominant start to his AEW career in early September this year. He rose through the ranks in no time, having built an impressive winning streak of 12-0 in the singles division. Despite initially being one of the hottest babyfaces, The American Dragon has seemingly turned heel during his ongoing feud with Hangman Page over the coveted world title.

While speaking with TV Insider, Bryan Danielson said AEW fans genuinely care about The Anxious Millennial Cowboy, which explains the latter's immense popularity. However, the former WWE star thinks he hasn't done anything 'mean' yet to receive a negative response.

Bryan Danielson said his current character is more aggressive and a 'jerk' which people love to hate:

"It’s all a lot easier when they care about someone. If Hangman Page wasn’t someone people cared about, it would have been very easy for the crowd to turn on him, rather than me. They love this guy. I haven’t done anything so mean or dastardly, yet. I try to not make great changes in my character. I think my time in AEW, I’ve been aggressive, a little bit of a jerk [who] people like. But it’s not hard to switch to a jerk who people don’t like."

Bryan Danielson is laser-focused on dismantling every member of The Dark Order on the way to his first shot at the AEW World Championship. So far, he has defeated Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, and Alan Angels in their hometown.

Bryan Danielson will face John Silver on AEW Dynamite next week

Bryan Danielson will look to continue his winning streak when he faces John Silver on AEW Dynamite this coming week. The bout will be Bryan's final stop before challenging Hangman Page for the world title at Winter is Coming.

Given his current momentum, The American Dragon would be the favorite heading into the match against Silver. Meanwhile, the latter would like to seize the opportunity in arguably the biggest clash of his career. Regardless of the outcome, fans will be in for a treat to see Bryan bring the best out of Silver.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bryan Danielson will defeat John Silver next week? Yes No 0 votes so far