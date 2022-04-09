"Blood is beautiful" – Bryan Danielson heaps praise on 25-year old AEW star after Rampage

Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to comment on the spectacular AEW Rampage main event featuring Wheeler Yuta against Jon Moxley.

This week, Jon Moxley put Wheeler Yuta through a grueling match on Rampage. Yuta put up an impressive display of resilience against Moxley's brutal moves, one of which left him bleeding from his forehead.

After multiple close two-count kick-outs by both wrestlers, Moxley knocked Yuta out cold with a sleeper hold submission move. However, even after the win, Mox had a look of shock because of how resilient Yuta was. The absolute spectacle of the match was reflected in Danielson's tweet:

Wheeler Yuta joined Bryan Danielson in The Blackpool Combat Club

After the match, William Regal and Bryan Danielson joined the two fighters in the ring. Initially, it seemed the three members of The Blackpool Combat Club were preparing for a beatdown on Wheeler Yuta. However, Regal changed his stance and offered Yuta a handshake.

Yuta accepted Regal's handshake and effectively joined The Blackpool Combat Club. Before they departed, both Danielson & Moxley nodded respectfully at the impressive display Yuta put up. Fans hailed the development with loud cheers, marking the young star's rise.

Many showed appreciation for the amazing main event on this week's Rampage. Tony Khan called the match one of the best main events in AEW.

Thank you very much to One of the best main event matches we’ve ever had on Friday Night #AEWRampage Thank you very much to @JonMoxley and @WheelerYuta , and thank you very much to all of you wrestling fans watching Rampage tonight! One of the best main event matches we’ve ever had on Friday Night #AEWRampage!Thank you very much to @JonMoxley and @WheelerYuta, and thank you very much to all of you wrestling fans watching Rampage tonight!

Everything has gone smoothly for the 25-year old star so far. Tony Khan has seemingly mastered the handling of young talent. Wheeler Yuta's run had a slow start, but he now seems to be becoming one of the top talents in AEW.

