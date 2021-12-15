"That was just pure joy" - Bryan Danielson compares headlining WrestleMania to wrestling AEW star

Bryan Danielson recently had an interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News leading up to tonight's AEW Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. Danielson was asked about his experience wrestling the former AEW Champion, Kenny Omega, during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

Danielson went as far as to compare wrestling Kenny Omega to headlining WrestleMania events.

“It’s funny looking back on it now, but I had just won the title at WrestleMania 30 and I’m exhausted and I’m tired and all that kind of stuff, but I feel great, right? And then I’m holding up the belts and the camera guys keep telling me ‘Keep Yes-ing, keep Yes-ing.’ And I’m like, I can barely lift my arm and I’m holding these two titles.”

Bryan Danielson has opened WrestleMania three times, most notably losing to Sheamus in 28 seconds at WrestleMania XXVII. Danielson has also headlined WresleMania twice, in 2014 and 2021. Those matches are highlights of Danielson's career and to compare them to wrestling Omega is quite the nod to The Cleaner.

“To me, the match with Kenny Omega, the difference was that was just pure joy. Being able to feel and experience an incredible moment. And also as I’ve matured, I’ve been able to enjoy wrestling more, especially since I’ve come back from my retirement."

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers alive today and one of AEW's greatest wrestlers as well. Omega could provide Danielson with another epic face-off after his recovery and we could see another WrestleMania worthy match.

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega is currently recovering from injury

While fans may be missing Kenny Omega in the ring, The Cleaner is currently recovering from the many injuries he has accumulated over the years. In Omega's last match, he was defeated by Adam Page for the AEW Championship.

Bryan Danielson will face Page tonight at AEW Winter is Coming for the AEW Championship. As Kenny Omega continues to heal, he could end up facing either Danielson or Page in the new year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will end up winning between Bryan Danielson and "Hangman" Adam Page?

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bryan Danielson win the AEW World Championship? Yes No 4 votes so far