Bryan Danielson on the cool things about the AEW locker room

Bryan Danielson is the latest talent to have great things to say about the AEW locker room atmosphere.

Ahead of Dynamite Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked to talk about finding himself in a new locker room, Danielson had many great things to say about AEW owner Tony Khan:

"One of the wonderful things about AEW is that almost everybody has access to Tony [Khan]," Bryan Danielson revealed. "He's very friendly and very approachable. It's not just me, it's people lower on the card who will go up and talk to Tony. It’s a very open-source system. And as the company gets bigger, that might actually not be functional. One thing I will say is that I feel like the locker room is more upbeat at AEW, I think most of the talent feels like they're a part of something. They feel like they're not only just a part of this company, but they're also a part of an industry-type change. They feel like they're a part of the wrestling business changing, and I think that that's really cool."

Bryan Danielson on the young wrestlers in the AEW locker room

As for the large group of young talent in the AEW locker room, Bryan Danielson reveals that he loves talking with Dante Martin and Hook. The latter has yet to make his AEW in-ring debut.

"I also think it's interesting because there are a lot more younger people in the AEW locker room," Bryan Danielson said. "I've only been there a couple of weeks, but I love chatting with Dante Martin and Hook. And I keep asking them if I look cool or not because I'm 40 and I'm not cool. And it's just different. I've never met a lot of the people in AEW. I've known some for years from the indies before, but the other guys I've never met before. So there's this fun mix of younger people. You've got the real veterans like Big Show [Paul Wight], Mark Henry and Christian. And then you have people like MJF, who would never normally pile on Big Show, but it feels like if I start giving Big Show a bit of crap, and he feels like 'OK, I can maybe make a joke here.' And I think that's a fun dynamic. And I also think that's the best dynamic for learning as a wrestler who has been in this for over 20 years, now for 21 years."

