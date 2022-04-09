Bryan Danielson defeats former WWE Superstar on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with a stellar bout between Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Best Friends' Trent Barretta.

The Blackpool Combat Club and Best Friends have been locking horns as of late. Both Danielson and Moxley have been up against Best Friends star pupil Wheeler Yuta. The latter's admiration for William Regal and his perfect combination of wrestlers has caused arguments between Yuta and Trent.

This week's bout started pretty even, but Danielson took advantage when he countered Trent's dive attempt with a kick. The former then threw his opponent into the steel steps. Trent came back into the match with a superplex and hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

Baretta hit a massive lariat on the opponent and hit him with heavy strikes. Trent then ran into the ropes and got hit with a running knee by Bryan. The latter then hit a mega piledriver on Trent and cranked on his surgically repaired neck for the submission victory.

It is 1-0 to the Blackpool Combat Club on the night, with Yuta still scheduled to take on Moxley later in the show.

Bryan Danielson is now 2-0 against Best Friends in AEW

Bryan Danielson has elevated himself to another level since joining forces with Jon Moxley and William Regal. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been on an undefeated run in singles and tag team action.

Danielson is currently 2-0 in singles action against Best Friends. The American Dragon beat Wheeler Yuta on a previous edition of Dynamite and now has a win over Trent. The team of Bryan and Moxley also hold a win in tag team action against Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

Danielson has built an incredible run of momentum alongside Jon Moxley. The two have become a force to be reckoned with in All Elite Wrestling. If they can keep this up, All Elite management might have to consider giving them a tag title shot soon.

