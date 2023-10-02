Bryan Danielson defeats returning former WWE Superstar at AEW WrestleDream

At AEW WrestleDream 2023, Bryan Danielson clashed with former WWE Superstar, Zack Sabre Jr., in an epic showdown that lived up to the hype.

The highly anticipated match took place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, with Danielson and Saber Jr. showcasing a strong game. The intense bout saw both AEW star Bryan Danielson and former WWE Superstar Zack Sabre Jr. strategically targeting specific body parts, creating near-pin falls throughout the match.

The bout went back and forth, with both Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. keeping the crowd in Seattle on the edge of their seats throughout the match, as both of them gave great performances.

In the climax of the match, Bryan Danielson hit Zack Sabre Jr. with a Busaiku Knee, a devastating strike that knocked him out cold. He then pinned Sabre for the victory.

Following the match, Danielson extended a hand to the former WWE Superstar, but Sabre refused it, and walked away. Bryan's Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Jon Moxley was on commentary, entertaining fans with his funny side throughout the match.

