Bryan Danielson on what he demanded from Vince McMahon before his WWE departure

Bryan Danielson recently spoke about the details of his three-year deal with AEW. The former WWE Champion also disclosed an important assurance he demanded from Vince McMahon before his WWE departure.

Bryan Danielson has been invincible since his AEW debut at All Out. The American Dragon is still undefeated in one-on-one competition.

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Danielson revealed the details of his AEW contract. He said wrestling in Japan was one of his priorities when he decided to sign with AEW. He also disclosed how WWE offered him a contract in which he was allowed to wrestle on the independent circuit. However, Danielson ended up at AEW:

“Yeah, obviously I have to clear it all through AEW first. AEW has to be my priority, but yeah, going to Japan is hard, with COVID and stuff, but yeah I’m able to do that. To be fair, WWE was going to let me do that as well. So, with the contract they offered me, when I talked to Vince about it, that was one of my big things, I was like, I want to be able to go and wrestle these guys all over the world and that sort of thing and they were going to allow me to do that.” (H/T PW Torch)

Bryan Danielson to face Miro at AEW Full Gear 2021

Bryan Danielson and Miro will lock horns on 13th November at AEW Full Gear in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Title.

Danielson previously faced the champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match. However, that match ended in a draw. The American Dragon is now focused on earning a shot at the title.

The path won't be easy as Miro can give Bryan a tough fight. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who emerges the winner at AEW Full Gear.

