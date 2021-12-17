"Hopefully down the line" - Former WWE star teases dream match with AEW's Bryan Danielson

Recently released WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently expressed his interest in facing Bryan Danielson. A clash between these two stars would be a dream match for the ages, and many fans are already buzzing about it.

The American Dragon is widely viewed as an elite wrestler, and he has been thriving since he debuted in AEW earlier this year. The renowned star is coming off an instant classic against Hangman Page at AEW Winter is Coming. Meanwhile, as a former NXT Champion, Gargano is is one of the most buzzworthy free agents on the open market.

During a stream on his Twitch channel, when asked whether he saw Danielson's bout with Page, Gargano noted that he watched it. He praised both men before he shared his belief that The American Dragon is the best wrestler in the world.

"I wrestled Bryan twice on the indies," said Gargano. "I’ve said time and time again, that he’s the best wrestler in the world. I know I’ve said a lot of people are one the best wrestlers in the world, but I truly believe Bryan is the best wrestler in the world."

Gargano went on to mention that he has wrestled Bryan Danielson twice on the independent scene. The two stars never faced each other during the brief time they were both at WWE, but the former NXT standout hopes to work with Danielson at some point soon.

"You’ve just gotta be in there with him and you just know, you’ll just know," Gargano continued. "Bryan is the best, and it’s a shame that we never got a chance to tangle in the last couple of years, but hopefully down the line that’s something that could happen."

Given Gargano's status as a free agent, it's quite possible that he could sign with AEW in the future and eventually face Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson could compete in several dream matches during his AEW run

Bryan Danielson is currently engaged in a feud with Hangman Adam Page and the Dark Order. While it's still unclear whether Danielson will ultimately win the title, there are several other top stars fans hope to see him face. From having a dream match with CM Punk to clashing with Adam Cole, the possibilities are endless.

The American Dragon's AEW run has been incredible so far, but it's clear that he's just getting started. It'll be interesting to see what his future holds, considering the numerous ways AEW can use him in high-profile matches.

Do you want to see Johnny Gargano face Bryan Danielson? Sound off below.

