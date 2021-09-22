"I've never seen anything like that" – Bryan Danielson explains what it was like for him to make his AEW debut with a former WWE Superstar

Bryan Danielson gave his take on debuting on the same night as Adam Cole. While speaking on Barstool Rasslin', Danielson stated it was a pretty cool moment.

The former WWE star revealed that Tony Khan told him about the idea, to which he questioned Khan by asking if he wanted to space out the two debuts a little bit.

However, after TK explained his reasons for doing so, Danielson seemed quite okay with the idea, as he mentioned that he'd never seen anything like that before.

"So, I think it was pretty cool. Tony Khan mentioned it to me and I thought, like, 'Okay, well, are you sure you don't want to space it out?' and then he kind of explained his reasons for doing it. And I thought, 'You know what? I've never seen anything like that before.'"

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, Danielson and Cole made their debuts for AEW. Between the two, Cole was the first Superstar to make his debut and joined The Elite by immediately turning heel.

Shortly after, Danielson made his way to the ring as the crowd in Chicago erupted. The former WWE Champion received a huge ovation and set his sights on The Elite, including Kenny Omega.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



I am Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

Bryan Danielson will finally make his in-ring debut against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Danielson will make his in-ring debut in a highly anticipated match against Omega. Danielson will face the AEW World Champion in a non-title match, and will aim for nothing more than a dominant victory.

Also Read

On the back of several incredible title defenses, Omega will aim to put Danielson away and try his best to ruin the former WWE Superstar's in-ring debut. With that being said, the match itself promises to be an incredible contest, one that is likely to go down as one of the best Dynamite main events of all time.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh