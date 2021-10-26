"Hard for people like me to pull back" – Bryan Danielson explains why he won't wrestle every week

Bryan Danielson is having a great time in AEW. However, the former WWE Superstar said that he'd be looking to appear in a smaller number of matches so he can go hard and physical with his opponent when he wrestles.

Bryan Danielson is on a winning streak in AEW. The American Dragon recently defeated veteran Dustin Rhodes. The match was the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Since his draw match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Danielson has been busy wrestling every week for the company.

However, in a recent interview with WEEI in Boston, Danielson opened up about his schedule. The former WWE Champion said he'd be wrestling a smaller number of matches in the future so he can give his everything. Danielson added that his priority will always be making the crowd happy.

"I'm a little more judicious, but, realistically, the big thing that has changed, and this was a choice when I re-signed my last WWE contract and when I came to AEW, and one of the benefits of AEW, is that I need to be doing less matches because I like to go hard. If you tell me, 'Go a little bit lighter today,' it's easy to say but, in practice, it doesn't work like that."

The American Dragon continued:

I don't care if there are 20,000 people like at Arthur Ashe Stadium, or 85 people, and I've wrestled in front of less than a 100 people many times, people still pay money to see the show and you want to give them a great show. It's hard for people like me to pull back. Really, it's about doing less number of matches per year and focusing on the quality and making sure I give the live crowd something they are happy they paid their money for," said Bryan Danielson. (H/T Fightful Select)

It's going to be a busy week for Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson will face Aaron Solo and Eddie Kingston on two different shows this week.

Bryan's match against Aaron Solo at AEW Dark will be pre-taped and will air this Tuesday. He will face Eddie Kingston on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

The bout between Danielson and Kingston is the second round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Fans have been watching a different Bryan Danielson ever since he made his switch from WWE to AEW. The former WWE Champion has impressed the entire industry with his performances against Kenny Omega and Minoru Suzuki.

It looks like this is what The American Dragon wanted for a long time. If fewer matches can help him carry his best shape, fans won't have any problem.

