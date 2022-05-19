Watch: Bryan Danielson gets involved in a scary moment on AEW Rampage tapings

Bryan Danielson recently suffered an apparent injury in the AEW Rampage tapings after a gruesome incident.

Danielson is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club along with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal as manager. They are currently undefeated in trio matches, beating The Gunn Club, The Factory, Andrade Family Office and Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dante Martin.

Nick Swanson Tweeted a video of Danielson's leg getting wedged between the ring and the ramp, making him trapped for 10 minutes in the process. A member of the AEW medical team tried his best to remove the leg of The American Dragon.

According to Sescoops, when Danielson got out of the trap, he was visibly hobbling.

"Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW," Swanson tweeted.

Check out the video below:

Earlier on Dynamite, Danielson was involved in a segment with his group, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Matt Minard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia).

William Regal and Chris Jericho recently had a verbal jousting on AEW Dynamite

Earlier on Dynamite, long-time wrestling veterans William Regal and Chris Jericho met each other, along with their respective groups, Blackpool Combat Club, Proud & Powerful and Eddie Kingston, and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Wizard immediately hurled insults at the former NXT general manager by saying he was an addict and a wasted talent. The latter got back at the former, saying his voice was irritating and he would put his toothbrush straight up the rear-end.

After numerous banters from both sides, Jon Moxley proposed a five-on-five match at Double or Nothing 2022 instead of Jericho's "Stadium Stampede," which the latter agreed on. Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson ended the segment by confronting each other, despite being upcoming teammates.

The battle lines for the Blackpool Combat Club, Proud & Powerful, Eddie Kingston versus Jericho Appreciation Society have been drawn. However, it remains to be seen how Danielson will respond after suffering that freak accident in the tapings.

