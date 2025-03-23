Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) reveals a major regret after full-time retirement

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) has shockingly revealed a major regret after his full-time retirement. This is sure to shock his ardent fans.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion retired after losing his title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. Since then, he has not appeared on All Elite Wrestling TV, and many fans are eager to see him return to the squared circle in some capacity.

Since his retirement, social media sensations Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler have taken the company by storm. They have also had some epic moments at various events, and Bryan Danielson recently revealed a major regret.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Fightful in December, the former WWE star said:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

“My big regret is not naming all of my moves after The Rizzler.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

He was, of course, saying this jokingly, and his statement should not be taken seriously.

Bryan Danielson opens up about his last match

The American Dragon’s last match as a full-time wrestler took place against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year, where he lost his title. That match also saw Wheeler Yuta turning on his mentor and fully aligning with the former Shield star, Jon Moxley.

Ad

It was not a great way for someone of Bryan Danielson’s stature to bow out, and he acknowledged that fact in the same interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. He said:

“I mean yeah ... it's not ideal ... it's not the way you want to go, but yeah it was ... it happened and ... you just have to exist with what happens,” said Danielson.

While there is still some lingering hope among his fans that he might be coming back soon, it seems unlikely at this point. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the former WWE star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback