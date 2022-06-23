Bryan Danielson gives unfortunate update on in-ring future, teases new AEW signing for Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson opened this week's AEW Dynamite to address fans ahead of the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts shows. His appearance comes after reports surfaced that he's dealing with an injury.

Danielson shared that he had good news and bad news, making sure to get the bad news out of the way first. After talking up the spectacle the next two weeks will bring and addressing his planned Forbidden Door opponent Zack Sabre Jr., Bryan Danielson confirmed that he has not been cleared to wrestle.

The American Dragon did put some concerns to rest by declaring that he will be returning to the ring, and that his head feels perfectly fine and he will still be able to wrestle better than anyone else.

He fired up as he affirmed that he still had the good news to spill. Bryan admitted that while he will be missing the events and therefore the clashes against Zack Sabre Jr. and the Jericho Appreciation Society, he had found one man that he trusts to put on a technical and headkicking masterclass.

Interestingly, The American Dragon revealed that he was excited to see what his stand-in would do in AEW, suggesting a new signing this weekend. Bryan left his stand-in replacement unknown as Zack Sabre Jr. made his way out to stare down his rival.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far