"Show me how much violence you have got inside you" - Bryan Danielson issues a challenge to AEW star

Bryan Danielson made an appearance on AEW Rampage this week. Danielson was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk and Jon Moxley teaming up.

The American Dragon responded by stating that Moxley and Punk teaming up was a one-time thing and that what he has proposed to Jon is something very long-term.

In the midst of the interview, Danielson was interrupted by Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. Sydal was offended by Danielson's comments that Lee Moritaty should leave his tutelage and join him and Moxley instead.

Danielson said that he has immense respect for Sydal and that he is an excellent coach but can't provide Lee with what he needs.

"You are a tremendous wrestler, excellent talent, I am sure an excellent coach but what Lee needs, you cant teach him, he needs to learn violence."

Lee Moriarty, upset with being ignored, stepped in and told Bryan that if he wanted violence, he could bring him violence. Danielson was intrigued by this prospect. He was waiting for someone to step up.

" You see thats what I wanted to see, somebody to step up. Show me how much violence you have got inside you when I face you wednesday on Dynamite."

Tony Khan has made the match official.

Next week on Dynamite, it will be Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty.

Stacked card announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

Next week's edition of AEW Dynamite has some very special matches lined up. We will see many top stars in action, including TNT champion Sammy Guevara defending his title against Darby Allin, another qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will face the up-and-coming Lee Moriarty. Thunder Rosa will face Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match.

We will also see what happens to the Elite with the introduction of "Switchblade" Jay White in this week's AEW Dynamite. Penta Dark might make an appearance, and the Inner Circle implodes as Chris Jericho, and Jake Hager face Santana and Ortiz.

Which match do you think will steal the show?

