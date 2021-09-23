Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega go to a time-limit draw on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In a conclusion that surprised fans but made the most logical sense, Bryan Danielson and AEW Champion Kenny Omega's match ended with a time-limit draw after a grueling 30 minutes. The veteran performers opened AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, contrary to expectations that they would main event the show.

The two absorbed the New York crowd's energy for a few minutes before getting into the thick of the action. Danielson and Omega started slow, with both performers instead focussing on wearing each other out.

The AEW Champion delivered a series of brutal-looking chops to Bryan Danielson that left a mark on The American Dragon's chest. However, Danielson quickly recovered from this initial setback and unleashed a flurry of offense on Kenny Omega.

Omega and Danielson never lost the crowd's interest despite wrestling at a slower place than typical AEW matches. Instead, the two built to the incredibly frantic final minutes, where it looked like either man could come on top.

The former WWE champion left it all in the ring, though it wasn't enough to put down Omega. Similarly, Omega went deep into his arsenal but failed to find a solution to defeat Danielson.

They exchanged some stiff-looking punches in the final second of the match, after which the referee announced the clash had no conclusive winner.

The Elite came to AEW Champion Kenny Omega's rescue after the match

Post-match, Omega, and Danielson continued fighting on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson locked in the LaBell Lock on Kenny Omega, which he failed to apply throughout the match's run time.

The Cleaner's Elite stablemates quickly made their way out to the ring and rescued him. The faction then began attacking Danielson, who was already beaten down after his match with Omega.

Just then, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express ran down to help The American Dragon and even the odds.

It's safe to say that things between Omega and Danielson are far from over, and fans can expect another match between them sooner rather than later.

Did you enjoy Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega's match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Do you think the time-limit draw was the right booking decision?

