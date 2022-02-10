"He’s a guy that I have literally been wanting to wrestle my entire career" - AEW star reveals that Bryan Danielson has been his dream opponent 

Bryan Danielson has reinvigorated his career in AEW; he has competed in some amazing matches, and many fans have argued that this run has been his best work yet.

The American Dragon is well respected by his wrestling peers, and many stars have expressed their interest in sharing the ring with him. For this reason, it's not surprising that yet another wrestler has named Danielson as his dream opponent.

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Kyle O'Reilly revealed that while he's known Danielson for a long time, they've never faced each other.

"I broke in, in 2005. And at the time Bryan Danielson was (...) was just on this legendary run," said O'Reilly. "And he was coming up to D.C. to work a bit, so he was living in Washington at the time. So I got to chat with him, train with him a little bit here and there. But I never got a chance to wrestle Bryan."

According to O'Reilly, the timing never lined up, as the two men always missed each other. He also made it clear that he wants to wrestle Danielson now that they're in the same company.

"And he’s a guy that I have literally been wanting to wrestle my entire career," O'Reilly continued. "We’ve sort of been like ships passing in the night. Not to say that I left NXT to hopefully wrestle Bryan Danielson! But you’ve got to go where the getting’s good!" (21:25)

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are highly regarded by Tony Khan

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke on the value he sees in Danielson and Jon Moxley during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He noted that the company has building up to the current storyline with the two stars for some time now.

"I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together," Tony Khan said. "We’ve been building to that moment, and people are very interested in what Danielson had to say and Moxley’s reaction to it. When our fans respond, I’m always listening."

Not only has Bryan Danielson inspired his peers, but he has also clearly impressed his boss, Tony Khan. The American Dragon might be a heel on AEW TV, but he remains beloved in the wrestling industry.

