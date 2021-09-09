Bryan Danielson lays down a big challenge on AEW Dynamite 

Bryan Danielson laid out a major challenge to AEW Champion Kenny Omega and got physical with him on this week's edition of Dynamite.

The Elite first made their way out to the ring and hyped up the AEW arrival of Adam Cole. The former NXT Champion came out to loud cheers from the Cincinnati crowd, who couldn't care any less about the fact that Cole was a heel.

Cole put himself and his Elite stablemates over and threatened veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone to never look at his girlfriend and AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker, in the wrong way. Kenny Omega then took the mic from Cole and stated that he hated interruptions.

Just then, Bryan Danielson's music hit and the latest AEW signing walked down the entrance ramp with the crowd cheering him.

After Omega asked his Elite stablemates to clear the ring, Danielson asked the fans if they wanted to see him and the AEW Champion fight.

The former WWE Champion added that he's better than Omega and that The Cleaner is nowhere close to his level.

Danielson then locked in the LaBell Lock on Omega, though The Elite were quick to break it up.

Christian Cage, Kazarian, and Jurassic Express came to Bryan Danielson's rescue on AEW Dynamite

Christian, Jungle Boy, Kazarian, and Luchasaurs soon came out and rescued Bryan Danielson from the onslaught by The Elite on AEW Dynamite. The only remaining member of The Elite in the ring, Brandon Cutler, was taken out by Danielson with his signature Running Knee.

By the looks of it, fans could witness Danielson and Omega lock horns at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd. AEW could even announce a multi-man match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian, Kazarian, and Jurassic Express at the special show as well.

Either way, we are in for a treat as we will get to see two of the best wrestlers in the world today fight each other very soon.

Do you think Bryan Danielson could soon become the AEW Champion? Do you think AEW should take it slow with the feud between Danielson and Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

