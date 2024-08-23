Bryan Danielson makes heartbreaking confession that will disappoint AEW fans

Bryan Danielson has made a heartbreaking confession that will no doubt disappoint AEW fans around the world. This also comes just a few days before the biggest match of his career at All In.

The former WWE Superstar will face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, and if he loses, he will have to retire. Over the years, Bryan has had issues with injuries and had to quit once in the WWE.

He has been vocal about having neck problems, reiterating that point when he spoke with Bleacher Report. Bryan Danielson spoke about how his neck was in bad shape, but he is adept at dealing with pain.

Trending

“My neck is trashed. But other than that, I feel good. One of the things that I'm good at is experiencing pain and it not necessarily affecting me much. It doesn't really affect my mental space. The only thing that it does kind of affect is my parenting because our son is 4 and wild. He loves jumping on my back and jumping on my neck, and I'm like, 'Argh, stop!'” he said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson confirms he needs neck surgery

Ever since news broke about Bryan Danielson’s neck problems, many people, including AEW President Tony Khan, have been worried.

In an interview with Fightful, the former WWE Superstar revealed how he and Tony Khan had spoken about his neck surgery and how he needed it as soon as he was done wrestling.

"Tony (Khan) and I have talked. I’ll always pick up the phone when he calls, if I’m by my phone. For example, he called me last night; it was 9:30 Pacific time, and I was already asleep. The first thing I’ll have to do when I’m done wrestling, the thing that is in my priority is to get my neck better, which probably involves some sort of neck surgery sooner rather than later... Then, I’ll help AEW where I can. I love AEW. I want to help as much as I can, and as much as they want my help, I’m willing to participate," Bryan said.

It is interesting that he says he wants to help AEW as he loves the company. That should indicate that Bryan Danielson intends to stay with the company regardless of what happens at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback