Latest AEW signee comments on Bryan Danielson namedropping him on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson surprised fans all over the world when he debuted in AEW during All Out 2021. His arrival was met with raucous approval by the fans.

Danielson quickly changed fan opinions as he turned heel and rampaged through the Dark Order to get to Hangman Page.

The star recently returned to AEW Dynamite to meet Jon Moxley after Mox's first match in three months. The American Dragon came out to the ring to offer The Purveyor of Violence an interesting offer.

Danielson proposed joining forces with Moxley, and in the process mentioned how they could take younger talents under their wing. Notably, the 40-year-old star called both Orange Cassidy and Danhausen jokes. The jab didn't go unnoticed, as Danhausen took to Twitter to thank the veteran.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite

Like all wrestlers who have come into contact with the "very nice, very evil" star, Bryan Danielson has been given a wacky nickname. At this stage it isn't clear whether Danhausen believes he's received a compliment. The star could also be using the name to take a jab at Danielson.

Danhausen accompanied Wheeler Yuta to the ring and even briefly assisted Yuta in the match. The action prompted an apology from the star to Moxley's real-life wife, Renee Paquette, as the two are apparently friends. Danhausen's interference could likely lead to a showdown at some point.

Both Bryan Danielson and Jox Moxley have been successful in WWE's tag team division

After Bryan Danielson's offer to Moxley, fans are abuzz on whether or not the star will accept.

In hindsight, both wrestlers captured the WWE Tag Team Titles, with Moxley even picking it up twice. Both stars have also won multiple championships around the world.

Jon Moxley didn't outright refuse The American Dragon's offer, which makes this team up slightly more likely. AEW fans will have to stay tuned to hear what the Purveryor of Violence's official response will be.

Do you think Jon Moxley will join forces with Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

