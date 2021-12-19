Bryan Danielson names multiple AEW stars he wants to wrestle, including a current champion

Bryan Danielson, recently a guest on Casual Conversations with The Classic, was asked about AEW stars he's interested in wrestling.

Talking about the same, Danielson named a few potential opponents, including Daniel Garcia, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, and MJF. The American Dragon dropped a few more names, like TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Bear Boulder, and Bear Bronson:

"I like Daniel Garcia’s style. I think Dante Martin is incredible, so there’s those guys. Darby Allin, who I think is fantastic...they are all different too; you have Dante, who's incredible high-flying, Darby does stuff that seems reckless, but I find him psychologically sound. Daniel Garcia is a great technical wrestler. You have MJF, who's evolving what you would've called the 'standard heel act.' It’s modern and it doesn’t feel like he’s just out there being a heel, it feels like he’s really an asshole."

"I also think Sammy Guevara, he’s so good. There’s all of these different guys – this one too, because I love bear stuff, the Bear Country guys. [laughs] I'd love to do a program either where we team together or I wrestle them and it’s just based on our love of bears. It'd be a lot of fun." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Recently, Bryan Danielson challenged 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

Winter Is Coming saw Bryan Danielson challenge 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. Bryan earned the title shot after winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament. This was the first time Danielson and Page wrestled.

After an hour into the bout, Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page ended in a time-limit draw. There could be a rematch between the two next year at Battle of the Belts (January) or AEW Revolution (March).

