Bryan Danielson opens up about Brie Bella's reaction to brutal match on AEW Dynamite 

Bryan Danielson has opened up about how his wife Brie Bella reacted to his violent AEW World Championship match against Hangman Adam Page.

The American Dragon and AEW World Champion fought a bloody war for the title on the TBS debut of Dynamite. Hangman Page inflicted the first singles loss of Bryan Danielson's AEW career and during the match, the former WWE Champion was busted open.

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Bryan Danielson explained that Brie Bella was a little perturbed by the visual.

“The last match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, in which I was a bloody mess, she was a little perturbed by that one,” said the American Dragon, while laughing mischievously. “But she knows that also, I am very conscious of my health."

The American Dragon and the Millennial Cowboy wrestled their first match at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming but the match went to a 60-minute time limit draw. The draw resulted in their rematch on TBS which the champion won.

AEW's Bryan Danielson spoke about Brie Bella's WWE return at the Royal Rumble

The two-time WrestleMania main eventer claimed to be "very excited" about Brie Bella's return to WWE. The Total Bellas star will appear in the Royal Rumble match alongside her sister Nikki Bella.

The Bella Twins' return was announced alongside other entrants of the Rumble, including WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and most shockingly IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

The former WWE Superstar had this to say about how he feels regarding his wife's entry into the 30-woman match:

“I’m very excited,” said Danielson. “Mostly, I’m excited because Brie is excited, right? Whenever you love somebody, and they are doing something that makes them happy, or makes them excited, you are excited and happy for them.”

Brie Bella's last match for Vince McMahon's company was in 2018 when the Bella Twins teamed up with Ronda Rousey to defeat the Riott Squad (Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan).

