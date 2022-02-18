Bryan Danielson poses question to fans regarding AEW star

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson took to social media to ask an interesting question to his fans: was Lee Moriarty impressive enough to earn a spot in the "American Dragon's" hypothetical stable "Danielson Dojo?"

Danielson and Moriarty clashed on the February 16 edition of AEW Dynamite in a hard-hitting affair that saw Moriarty put in a solid performance. However, he fell short of the mark as Danielson secured the submission victory with a triangle choke.

The former WWE champion was hoping the young star would step up and showcase just how violent he could be, which is why Danielson is now asking his fans on Twitter as to whether Lee Moriarty impressed them enough during their match.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick question for: Was @theLeeMoriarty impressive enough last night to earn a spot in the hypothetical #DanielsonDojo Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick question for: Was @theLeeMoriarty impressive enough last night to earn a spot in the hypothetical #DanielsonDojo? Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the "Danielson Dojo" is not an official stable in AEW at the time of writing, the idea was put forward to former AEW world champion Jon Moxley. Danielson offered Moxley to join forces with him in the hopes that they could take over AEW and run the company themselves.

Moxley gave Bryan an ambiguous answer after the American Dragon's match on Dynamite, stating that he would need to bleed with Bryan Danielson first before anything goes further.

Could this lead to a match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in the near future? Only time will tell.

Bryan Danielson has mentioned other young stars he would like to be a part of his "Dojo"

Lee Moriarty was just one of the names mentioned by Bryan Danielson when the idea was proposed to Jon Moxley on the February 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Danielson mentioned Best Friends member Wheeler Yuta, who stepped in to face Moxley on an hour's notice on February 2. Yuta was unsuccessful in picking up the victory, but like Moriarty, put in a good performance against the former AEW world champion.

The other name mentioned was Daniel Garcia. Garcia has aligned himself with teams like 2point0 and The Acclaimed in recent weeks, but shows a lot of promise as a singles star, especially after his most recent accomplishment outside of AEW.

On January 30, 2022, Garcia defeated long-time independent star Mike Bailey to win the prestigious "Battle of Los Angeles" tournament for the Californian-based promotion PWG.

The tournament has been a staple of the American wrestling circuit, often signaling who to look out for in the coming years. Previous winners include fellow AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

Who would you like to see join the "Danielson Dojo?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Lee Moriarty will join the Danielson Dojo? Yes No 2 votes so far