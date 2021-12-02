×
"It felt like we were destined to do a WrestleMania match" - Former WWE Superstar on potential match against CM Punk

There is no shortage of great match options for CM Punk in AEW.
Modified Dec 02, 2021 03:28 AM IST
Bryan Danielson is ready for a match against CM Punk.

Former WWE Champion and current AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a variety of subjects. When talks turned to fellow AEW wrestler CM Punk, Danielson mentioned that he would love to tag with him again and revealed he was surprised he never got to wrestle Punk at WrestleMania.

"Who better to team with than Punk? Right?" Bryan Danielson asked. "Although, you know, and so I also, and I always kinda thought this, and I’ve said this, even when I was in WWE, it felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a WrestleMania match. And then it just never happened. Right? Like it just felt like, man it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this WrestleMania, he and I would have this WrestleMania match against each other. And we didn’t. It never happened."
Bryan Danielson believes his next match against CM Punk will be big in a different way

Beyond teaming up with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson believes the next time he faces Punk one-on-one will be big in a different way. Perhaps fighting over who the real "Best in the World" is.

"And so but now, given the time, how long it’s been since we’ve been in the ring against each other or even together as a team, like now, I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big, and it’ll be big in a different way," Bryan Danielson continued. "You know what I mean? So yeah, so that’s something I really look forward to. I also like the idea of us battling over who the real Best in the World is. And so yeah, that sounds like a lot of fun."

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are both scheduled to compete later tonight on AEW Dynamite.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's comments? Are you excited about seeing CM Punk and Danielson in the ring together once again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

