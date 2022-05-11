"I learned a lot from him" - AEW star praises Bryan Danielson ahead of tonight's Dynamite

Bryan Danielson might be best known for his time in WWE, but the star has been all over the world and wrestled many stars along the way. In a recent interview, John Silver of the Dark Order praised Danielson for teaching him some essentials during their match in 2021.

During The American's build-up to his match against Hangman Page for the World Championship, the star wrestled several members of The Dark Order. Silver faced off against Bryan in a losing effort on the December 8, 2021 edition of Dynamite

During an exclusive interview with WrestlePurists, the 30-year-old star expressed his excitement about wrestling The American Dragon.

"You could watch someone wrestle and you kind of learn, but also it’s when you’re in there, you kind of see it a different way, so it was really cool. I learned a lot from him. [It] was a really big, awesome moment for the first wrestling for AEW in Long Island, in the main event against one of the best wrestlers in the world, it was awesome," Silver said. (H/T: WrestlePurist)

Since John SIlver will be facing CM Punk on AEW Dynamite tonight, the star could be set for another lesson from a veteran.

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have a storied history

AEW's two biggest signings of 2021 were undoubtedly the additions of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The two stars have found themselves in the same promotions across the USA ever since they first began wrestling.

Danielson and Punk were both in WWE and had a lengthy feud against one another involving the WWE Championship. Hardcore fans will recall that the two stars had their first one-on-one match all the way back in 2004, during their ROH days.

After nearly two decades since the veteran wrestlers first faced each other, could it finally be time to have another rematch? With Punk gunning after the World Championship and Bryan Danielson busy with the Blackpool Combat Club, fans might have to be really patient.

What are your thoughts on Bryan's current stint in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

