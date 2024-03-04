Bryan Danielson reconciles with top AEW star with whom he allegedly had real-life heat

After a hot run to begin the year, Bryan Danielson suffered his first loss of 2024 tonight at Revolution after a hard-hitting encounter against one of his bitter rivals. This would be Eddie Kingston.

It was a battle of pride tonight as The American Dragon shared the ring with The Mad King for the Continental Crown. The two have not acknowledged or shown any respect for each other, following all that went down during their encounter at the Continental Classic back in December.

In a well-matched bout, the two men pushed each other to their limits. Seeing as the match had one of the best technical wrestlers in the world in one corner, and a heavy hitter in Kingston in the other, it was visible how much physical damage this match had on each competitor.

In the end, Eddie Kingston pulled through and handed Bryan Danielson his first loss of the year. After the match, Danielson finally showed respect to Kingston, after months of calling him names, including the "King of the Bums."

Expand Tweet

As Eddie now continues his great run as the holder of the Continental Crown, besting the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley along the way, fans wonder who could step up to him next?

What are your thoughts on the match result? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!