"I come in hot" – Bryan Danielson responds to allegations of being a locker room bully in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson opened up about being a bully in the promotion.

Danielson is one of the top stars in AEW and is a part of William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club. He previously admitted that he goes into the locker room to bully people. However, Danielson pointed out that his actions don't have bad intentions, and he only bullies friends.

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Danielson said he doesn't want everybody to be busy on their phones when he walks in:

"I do bully other people. Sometimes giants. Only occasionally giants. I come in hot. When I come into the locker room, I come in hot. I'm not coming in there to be soft on these guys. I come in and everybody is on their phone, I'm going to yell at them." (H/T: Fightful)

Bryan Danielson speaks about bullying Paul Wight

With his habit of bullying giants no secret, the 41-year-old talked about how he bullies Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

Bryan Danielson mentioned that sometimes the confrontation starts when Wight suddenly comes to grab him while he's sitting on the training table:

"He initially tries to bully me, and I stand up for myself. Sometimes, I'll be on the training table and Paul will come up and grab me in some sort of way and I'll immediately, as fast as I can, try to armbar him. That does happen. Not that he's a giant, but I am constantly trying to takedown Jake Hager. He's got a (amateur wrestling and MMA) background. It's not like I'm trying to single leg Brandon Cutler all the time. I don't know anything about his single leg defense, but it's not like I see him, he's walking down the hall, and I'm going to double leg this guy. That's not my deal. I'm going for the big guys." (H/T: Fightful)

Danielson made his in-ring comeback earlier today against Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite. After a nail-biting contest, the BCC member lost. Do you think Bryan will win the world title in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

