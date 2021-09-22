Bryan Danielson reveals request WWE made to him before his AEW debut

Bryan Danielson has revealed that he will not initiate the YES chants in AEW and stated that he had a conversation with WWE about it.

Danielson debuted in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month and soon entered into a feud with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

While talking on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, the former World Champion said that he wants to respect WWE's intellectual property rights, which is why he will not be doing the YES chants. He also opened up about the conversation he had with WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn before he joined AEW.

“I'm not doing it myself because I respect WWE's intellectual property. I don't think anything legally, they haven't threatened anything legally. So I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn with WWE before I debuted with AEW. I was very upfront with WWE about, 'Okay, I want to let you guys know I'm leaving. This is my debut date’ and all that kind of stuff. They asked me, politely, to respect their intellectual property, even some of the things that couldn't be legally enforced. I'm trying my best to do that,” said Bryan Danielson. (H/T Wrestling Observer)

In his press conference after his AEW debut, Danielson was unsure about using the YES chants and had even then stated that he would respect the intellectual property of WWE. AEW President Tony Khan, though, did not rule it out.

Bryan Danielson's in-ring debut in AEW

Danielson will make his in-ring debut in AEW at this week's Grand Slam show, when he faces Omega. The first of the two-night Grand Slam show will be headlined by the mouthwatering clash between Danielson and Omega.

AEW Grand Slam will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22, 2021 and September 24, 2021.

