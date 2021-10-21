"The world's changed a lot in the last 20 years" - Bryan Danielson reveals why he signed with AEW over WWE

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on In The Kliq. During the interview, the former world champion was asked about choosing to sign with AEW instead of re-signing with WWE.

Danielson turned down a lucrative offer from WWE, which would have allowed him to wrestle for other promotions, to sign with AEW. However, The American Dragon left on amicable terms and still has a cordial relationship with Vince McMahon.

Danielson said that working at AEW excited him and added that the promotion was modernizing pro wrestling. He also gave the example of AEW working with New Japan Pro Wrestling, pointing to his match with Minoru Suzuki

I was just excited by the prospect of AEW. I think what AEW is doing now is so fun and exciting and they've got so many great talents there, like even the Minoru Suzuki thing, they're working with other companies throughout the wrestling world and bringing in fresh, exciting matchups and they're also presenting wrestling in a way that is modernizing pro wrestling and... the world's changed a lot in the last 20 years.

Bryan Danielson on how his wrestling style in AEW is different from what we saw in WWE

Bryan Danielson was also asked about what fans can expect from his in-ring style in AEW. Danielson replied that as the underdog babyface he was mostly portrayed as in WWE, he had to wrestle a certain way but now in AEW he was free to express himself inside the ring.

He also said that fans can expect a much more physical style from him going forward:

Also Read

They can expect it to be very aggressive and very physical. I love smashmouth wrestling, and that’s what I want to do in AEW. For years in WWE, I was portrayed as the underdog, and they wanted me to wrestle a certain style and that sort of thing. Now, I can do what I like to do and wrestle with a higher degree of physicality. I think that scares some people [laughs]. But that’s one of the things I enjoy about wrestling the most. That’s something I really enjoy.

You can check out Bryan Danielson's interview with In The Kliq HERE.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam