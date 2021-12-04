Bryan Danielson reveals hilarious name he pitched to WWE

Unless something drastic happens, Bryan Danielson will always be remembered as Daniel Bryan by the wider audience. However, it could've been worse for the four-time WWE champion as he had pitched a hilarious name prior to becoming Daniel Bryan.

Jon Alba @JonAlba Bryan Danielson cited his Planet's Champion run in WWE as one of his favorite stretches of his career back in September, so no surprise to see him clearly enjoying himself as the heel right now. #AEW Dynamite #AEW Bryan Danielson cited his Planet's Champion run in WWE as one of his favorite stretches of his career back in September, so no surprise to see him clearly enjoying himself as the heel right now. #AEWDynamite #AEW

During an interview with TV Insider, the American Dragon was asked about people still calling him Daniel Bryan including AEW commentator Jim Ross. Danielson said it was fine, as WWE was where he became a household name. He went on to reveal that he pitched the name Buddy Peacock.

“I laugh because it has happened with the same people who knew me in WWE. CM Punk has been on both sides of the spectrum. When I first came up to NXT in the original season. That was the beauty in changing my name when I went to WWE. People who were on the independents knew me as Bryan Danielson. It was better than some of the other names I pitched, like Buddy Peacock. Jim Ross may have known me a little bit as Bryan Danielson, but he wasn’t intimately connected. Daniel Bryan is how I made a really big name for myself. So, I get it,” Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson wasn't sure if he could handle AEW

Rivenblade (YT) @Rivenblade2



#AEW I can't believe we're not even three months into Bryan Danielson's AEW run. It feels like he's already blessed us with so much. #AEW Dynamite #AEW Rampage I can't believe we're not even three months into Bryan Danielson's AEW run. It feels like he's already blessed us with so much.#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage

Bryan Danielson has wrestled a large number of matches in AEW already and he shows no signs of stopping. However, prior to signing for Tony Khan's promotion, he was not completely sure if he could handle AEW.

“I think it comes down to the belief that you can do it. It’s hard to be away from wrestling for seven years. I questioned if I can keep up in AEW. I’d been wrestling for the last several years and watched AEW. The stuff they do is crazy. To try and keep up, you have to have that belief you can do it,” Danielson said.

Hangman Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship for the very first time when he takes on Bryan Danielson at AEW Winter is Coming. He earned this opportunity after beating Miro at Full Gear in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Is Bryan Danielson destined to become the next AEW World Champion? Or will Hangman Adam Page keep his hold on the gold at Winter is Coming? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman