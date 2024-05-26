Bryan Danielson reveals his immediate reaction to The Young Bucks dropping Tony Khan on his head

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, finally shared his immediate reaction to AEW President Tony Khan getting dropped on his head by The Young Bucks. The angle took place weeks ago on an episode of Dynamite.

During a recent edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan was attacked by Jack Perry, in what came as a surprise for many fans. Later, The Young Bucks, consisting of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, dropped Khan on his head with a piledriver. Although the attack was a part of the kayfabe, Tony wore a neckbrace for some time afterward to sell the attack.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson also shared what was his immediate reaction when his boss got dropped on his head on live TV. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson revealed that he was concerned for Tony Khan while the latter was taking the piledriver, as he was not trained for bumps like those.

“When they got him up for the spike tombstone piledriver, I was just hoping Tony was okay, I was hoping he would protect his head. More and more people are using piledrivers, and there’s more and more head drops, so we train specifically in the BCC for how to escape those unscathed, Tony doesn’t have any of that training. He’s not a wrestler. My first concern was Tony’s health," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

What the future has in store for The American Dragon remains to be seen.

Bryan Danielson is set for the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

At the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, is set to represent Team AEW alongside Darby Allin, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood to take on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Team AEW will fight against a new iteration of The Elite and restrain The Young Bucks, who have been abusing their powers as EVPs for the past several weeks. It remains to be seen what transpires in the multi-man match.

