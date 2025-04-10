Bryan Danielson reveals surprising AEW star as his son's favorite wrestler

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has a great eye for talent. The American Dragon has been enjoying family time since stepping away from in-ring competition and recently revealed Bryan Keith as his son Buddy's favorite wrestler.

Bryan Keith signed with AEW in 2024, and the youngster has been a great addition to the roster. He has competed on both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor television since his debut. Bryan Keith is currently a part of The Learning Tree faction with Chris Jericho and Big Bill. However, things could change for him, as Jericho has seemingly moved away from the faction at this week's Dynamite.

During a recent appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson revealed his son Buddy's favorite wrestler is The Bad Apple Bryan Keith. The American Dragon further spoke about watching the product with his son:

“His favorite wrestler in AEW is Bryan Keith, The Bad Apple. When The Bad Apple comes on screen, he’s like, ‘Ouuu, daddy, The Bad Apple!’ It’s actually one of my favorite things right now is watching wrestling with Bud and him saying to me, ‘Daddy, who’s gonna win?’ And then I tell him who I think is gonna win or whatever.” (H/T: Nikki & Brie Show)

AEW star Bryan Danielson on his in-ring return

Bryan Danielson has been away from in-ring competition since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. The American Dragon seemingly retired from full-time competition after the PPV.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Bryan Danielson revealed his return to the ring is still up in the air and he would be fine if he never makes a return to the squared circle.

"If I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50 if I'll ever (wrestle again). And you know what, I'm okay with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now, so."

The fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The American Dragon in All Elite Wrestling.

