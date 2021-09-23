×
Bryan Danielson reveals why he's been wearing a plain white t-shirt on AEW 

What's with the white t-shirts, Bryan Danielson?
Modified Sep 23, 2021
A whole lot of people have noticed the fact that Bryan Danielson is only wearing a plain white t-shirt on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his arrival in AEW. When asked about his decision to wear a plain white t-shirt in all of his AEW appearances so far, Danielson said it's been very intentional.

"That’s been an intentional thing on my part,” Bryan Danielson said. “Not wearing a merchandise shirt, not wearing a Bryan Danielson shirt. Not that I won’t in the future, but the idea is to strip everything down and see if what I present and what I do is enough. And I think it is. I’m at a point in my career where I really want to challenge myself. If I wasn’t already known to people, could I come in and get massively over? I think about that a lot. I also try to simplify my life. The older I get, the less I need. A plain white T-shirt is exactly that in its most abstract form.”
Bryan Danielson compares his fashion sense to Steve Jobs

In what has proven to be a very popular topic, Bryan Danielson also spoke to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about his white t-shirt comparing himself to Steve Jobs regarding the simplicity of their wardrobes.

"The other idea, this is more of a general concept in my life as far as … if you try so hard to look a certain way, you’re focusing on the wrong thing," Bryan Danielson revealed. "Steve Jobs just had like five black turtlenecks or something. He didn’t have to choose. I like the idea of simplicity. I like the idea of when people are watching it’s what I say, it’s what I do. It’s not necessarily, “Oh, man, that’s a cool T-shirt.” And hoping and believing that what I say and do is strong enough to keep people watching."

Are you surprised by Bryan Danielson's reasoning for wearing the plain white t-shirt? Are you going to buy one of his AEW shirts anyway? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

