Bryan Danielson's AEW contract expiring soon; reveals retirement date as a full-time wrestler

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is currently in his final run as a full-time performer in AEW and the veteran recently provided an important update about his contract.

The American Dragon has been a great asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He joined the company in 2021 and has had great matchups against the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, MJF, and more. Bryan is currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The veteran also helps out Tony Khan in the creative team and mainly focuses on the booking of AEW Collision.

Speaking on the TWC Show, Bryan Danielson opened up about his current contract with All Elite Wrestling. He revealed that his contract is set to expire before the All-In 2024 PPV event in Wembley Stadium. Bryan added that he would like to wrestle at Wembley and end his career as a full-time wrestler at the WrestleDream PPV event in Tacoma Dome.

“The big one is Wembley (that is left on my wrestling checklist). I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley. But I wanna make it to Wembley… I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland wants a rematch against Bryan Danielson in AEW

The current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke about competing against Bryan Danielson. Both men have faced before on Dynamite, where Swerve came up short against The American Dragon. Speaking in an interview with News4Jax, Swerve Strickland stated that he has a score to settle with Bryan Danielson and the veteran owes him a rematch.

“Hopefully he’s doing okay, because I saw the match [with Will Ospreay]. Hopefully he’s doing okay. When the time is right for him to come back, I have a score to settle with him because we faced off on Dynamite and I lost in that match. He owes me,” said Strickland. [H/T: Fightful]

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at the upcoming Double or Nothing 2024 PPV. It will be interesting to see who walks out of Vegas as the champ.