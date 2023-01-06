Bryan Danielson's current status on AEW roster disclosed - Reports 

Bryan Danielson appears to have undergone a character change in AEW, according to recent reports.

Bryan left WWE to sign with AEW in 2021, debuting at All Out to confront The Elite. He turned heel that December in his feud with then-World Champion, Hangman Page, and continued as such until Revolution 2022.

After losing to Jon Moxley, the pair formed the Blackpool Combat Club alongside William Regal. The BCC affirmed their alignment as babyfaces as they joined Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana against the villainous Jericho Appreciation Society.

Since the BCC-JAS faction war has concluded, Bryan has set his sights on the new World Champion MJF. In doing so, he is positioned as the company's top challenging babyface.

However, Fightful Select reports that Bryan is listed internally as a heel. It's unclear whether this has been a recent character change, or if his status never changed last year. At least in an internal sense, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF is a heel-against-heel program.

The feud between Bryan and MJF started off of the back of MJF's hospitalization of William Regal. The American Dragon will have to fight every week between now and Revolution to get his title shot, but if he does, the bout will be an Iron Man match.

Bryan Danielson has struggled to capture any gold since joining AEW

If that is the case, Bryan Danielson faces MJF for the AEW title at Revolution, which will mark his fourth attempt at the title since joining the company. He first challenged for the belt after winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, drawing with Hangman Page after sixty minutes at Winter is Coming.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago today: Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson II for the AEW World title in a glorious bloodbath and one of the absolute best matches of 2022. 1 year ago today: Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson II for the AEW World title in a glorious bloodbath and one of the absolute best matches of 2022. https://t.co/0SIXZJzB2R

He challenged Page once more for the title in January last year but failed again. His most recent attempt at the title came at Dynamite: Grand Slam against Jon Moxley. The pair were battling to crown a new titleholder after it was vacated following 'Brawl Out'.

Bryan also challenged for the ROH title twice throughout 2021. He first lost to Chris Jericho at All Out before once again coming up short in a four-way at Full Gear. Time will tell whether his next shot proves to be a successful one.

What have you made of Bryan's run in AEW?

