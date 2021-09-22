Bryan Danielson's former WWE colleague reveals surprising details about his real-life hobby

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Young aka Renee Paquette has revealed that Bryan Danielson is a big garden guy.

During a recent edition of the Oral Sessions Podcast, Paquette told her guest Ruby Soho to pick Danielson's brain when it comes to ideas about gardening.

Paquette suggested that Bryan Danielson certainly knows how to garden and has knowledge about growing plants. Danielson's former colleague revealed that he was even considering going into water culture school at some point.

Further, Paquette hinted that she will get Danielson on her podcast at some point to discuss this topic. Paquette lastly mentioned that Danielson is a green thumb, from what she understands, and from what Brie Bella has told her.

"You should pick Bryan Danielson's brain about what to grow out there because he is the garden guy. Yeah! Oh yeah, big time. I think at one point he was even considering going into like horticulture school, is that even what you call it? Am I making that up? I feel like that's a thing. We'll get him on the show at some point and I need to talk to him about that because he is the green thumb from what I understand, from what Brie has told me, so we'll look into that," Renee Paquette said.

Bryan Danielson will be making his AEW in-ring debut this week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Danielson will be making his in-ring debut for his new promotion. Danielson will face Kenny Omega in a non-title match.

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, the American Dragon made his debut for AEW. He immediately set his sights on Omega, and the two men will cross paths inside a squared circle in less than 24 hours.

