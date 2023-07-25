Bryan Danielson's highly popular gimmick with absent 56-year-old star made him more relevant, says WWE legend

AEW star Bryan Danielson's (fka Daniel Bryan) journey in WWE took an intriguing turn when he became a part of the highly popular tag team, Team Hell No, alongside Kane. According to the legendary Road Dogg, this partnership played a pivotal role in making Danielson more relevant in the eyes of fans.

Team Hell No was a tag team formed in 2012 during anger management classes ordered by former RAW general manager AJ Lee. Daniel Bryan and Kane became unlikely allies, winning the Tag Team Championship and becoming a fan-favorite duo.

On a recent episode of his Oh You Didn't Know...? podcast, Road Dogg shared his thoughts on why Team Hell No was a game-changer for Danielson's career.

“I believe in my mind as far as that’s what made Daniel Bryan to me, that’s what made him somebody that I love. Other than just this great technical wrestler who can do it as good, if not better than everybody else, like okay that’s cool. But for me, the guy who likes entertainment and juggling chainsaws like, show me something,” he said. [H/T- ewrestlingnews]

Team Hell No's success not only elevated Danielson's popularity but also solidified his status as a beloved figure among the fans.

Road Dogg talks about former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's comedy skits

Team Hell No were known for their comedic antics. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed how the tag team provided Bryan Danielson with the opportunity to showcase his comedic skills.

On the same episode, Road Dogg praised Danielson's comedy skills and passion for wrestling but wished he would embrace entertainment more.

“All of a sudden he opened Pandora’s box of, ‘Come on in, welcome aboard let’s have a blast.’ That’s when for me that’s when he really impressed me. What impresses me now is that he’s still going, and still going hard even after injury after injury, he really loves the game of wrestling… I wish he would love the game of entertainment more,” he said.

After parting ways in 2013, Team Hell No reunited in 2018 before going their separate ways. Bryan Danielson moved to AEW, while Kane pursued a political career and is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Do you want to see Team Hell No reunited once more? Sound off in the comments section below.

