Bryan Danielson's injury seemingly the reason behind former WWE star not competing at All In - Reports

As per reports, a former WWE star has stated that Danielson's Injury is the reason behind him not competing at the All In pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson is one of the most popular names in the wrestling world and is considered by many as one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever lace a pair of wrestling boots. The American Dragon rose to fame during his time spent in the sports entertainment giant, where he had four reigns with the WWE Title to his name, among many other accolades. Danielson is currently signed with AEW and is recovering from an arm injury suffered during his match against Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view.

Fightful Select recently reported that former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness will likely not wrestle at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, and the reason for it is Bryan Danielson's injury.

It was earlier reported by Fightful that he was preparing for in-ring action ahead of All In, which will take place in his home country of England on August 25.

Per Fightful Select, while speaking to WrestleTalk's Tempest, McGuinness, while representing Fightful, said he would not wrestle at AEW All In, and said Danielson's injury was the main reason for it.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion also stated that he thinks he is better in the role of commentator.

