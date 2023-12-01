Bryan Danielson's last AEW match potentially disclosed by Tony Khan

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, opened up about the contract agreement between him and former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, and possibly revealed when his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion would take place.

Following a great run in both ROH and WWE, Bryan Danielson arrived in AEW in 2021. Ever since his debut at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view, the American Dragon has put on classic matches with some of the best wrestlers on the All Elite roster and all over the world.

However, Danielson's All Elite career has unfortunately been injury-ridden for the most part. This led to him announcing, earlier this year, that he would be finishing up his full-time career by next year. While fans are unsure of when his last match will take place, Tony Khan may have shared a potential revelation.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, the President and CEO of the Jacksonville-based promotion elaborated on Danielson's contract details, revealing his full-time contract will go up until AEW All In 2024.

"Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Considering Khan's statement, the American Dragon could end up having his last AEW match in London at Wembley Stadium at the All In PPV next year, before his full-time contract ends.

Bryan Danielson's schedule is packed for the forthcoming weeks

For the past few weeks, Bryan Danielson has been out of action due to an orbital bone injury. Nonetheless, the injury hasn't affected his upcoming wrestling schedule.

The American Dragon is one of the participants in the ongoing 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament, and his first match is slated for this Saturday on Collision against Eddie Kingston.

Furthermore, Danielson is also scheduled to take on The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada in January 2024 at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom PPV. This will be their rematch after the Forbidden Door PPV earlier this year.

Moreover, Bryan's schedule is expected to be stacked until All In 2024 if injuries don't hold him back. Only time will tell how Danielson's potential last run plays out.

