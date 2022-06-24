Former WWE Superstar says he'll be in Chicago on June 26; potentially Bryan Danielson's mystery replacement?

Bryan Danielson will unfortunately miss both the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV as well as the Blood and Guts match due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered during the Anarchy at the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently announced that he'll be in Chicago this Sunday, creating an odd coincidence. With Danielson set to be replaced, could Gargano be the debuting star?

While Gargano announced that he'd be in Chicago on the 26th of July for the The Chicago Card Show, the star pointed out that it's simply a coincidence.

"I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I'll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours! *I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I'm actually telling the truth." - Johnny Gargano Tweeted.

Bryan Danielson's substitution has not officially been announced as of writing, leaving Gargano's appearance as simply coincidental right now. However, Danielson noted that his handpicked replacement will "kick Chris Jericho's head in," and Johnny Wrestling is known for his kicks.

Bryan Danielson's replacement will be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club

Excalibur's announcement during AEW Dynamite confirmed that The American Dragon's substitute will join him in The Blackpool Combat Club. Due to this, whoever fills his shoes on Sunday will have to relish in combat and love a good fight.

Bryan Danielson has a lot of history in the wrestling industry, meaning it could be anyone. If Johnny Gargano's appearance in Chicago ends up being moot, fans have also brought Cesaro and Jonathan Gresham up as possible replacements.

Fans will simply have to catch the Forbidden Door PPV this Sunday to see which star ends up taking Bryan Danielson's place.

